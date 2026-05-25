Tottenham ‘set to’ sign Liverpool star Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘set to’ sign Liverpool star Andy Robertson, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After enduring a dire campaign this term, the Lilywhites secured their Premier League survival by defeating Everton courtesy of João Palhinha’s winner on the final day.

Meaning, Spurs would be able to attract top-class talents this summer and have seemingly prioritised strengthening the left-back position. They currently have Destiny Udogie, Souza, and Ben Davies as options to deploy in this position.

However, the Italian has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, while the Brazilian is still very young and needs time to develop his career. On the other hand, Davies has been out injured in recent months, and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next month.

Now, on X, Jacobs states that Tottenham are ‘set to’ sign Robertson, having secured their top-flight status, and an ‘agreement in principle’ with the player has already been in place.

Jacobs wrote:

“Andy Robertson set to join Spurs now their Premier League status is secure. Agreement in principle already in place.”

After spending a successful nine-year spell at Anfield, Robertson is set to leave for free this summer. He has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions with the Merseyside club over the years.

Robertson to Tottenham

However, following Milos Kerkez’s arrival from AFC Bournemouth last summer, the Scotsman featured as a rotational option this term, starting only 16 matches across the Premier League and Champions League.

Still, he has made five goal contributions and kept as many clean sheets. Although Robertson is set to turn 33 next year, he can play at the highest level for a few more years at least.

He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, is excellent in delivering crosses from the wide areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

After helping Tottenham survive relegation this season, Roberto De Zerbi would be hoping to take the club forward next season, and an experienced player like Robertson would help him achieve that.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s survival mean West Ham United have been relegated to the Championship, even though they have accumulated 39 points from 38 matches.