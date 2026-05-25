Man Utd & Arsenal battling over deal to sign Sporting CP fullback Maxi Araujo

Manchester United and Arsenal are in a battle over a deal to sign Uruguayan versatile fullback Maxi Araujo from Sporting CP in the summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Only in the summer of 2024 did Araujo make the switch to Europe, having previously started at Montevideo Wanderers in Uruguay before moving on to Mexican side Club Puebla.

Throughout his first season at Sporting, he was mainly deployed as a left wing-back and delivered a strong creative output, closing the campaign with eight assists.

While he is more naturally suited to left-back, his flexibility allows him to operate higher up the pitch, either in wide attacking roles or even in attacking midfield positions.

The 26-year-old has maintained his standout performances across both domestic and European competitions. Across 29 league fixtures, he has netted five goals and provided four assists, while also adding three goals in 11 UEFA Champions League starts, along with one assist in the Taça de Portugal, bringing his total involvement in goals to 13.

His versatility, strong attacking display, and defensive resilience are a good fit for English football, and it’s no surprise that Ekrem Konur reports that clubs in the Premier League have shown interest in Araujo.

Battle

Among the clubs showing interest are Man Utd and Arsenal, who are set to battle for his signature in the summer, according to the report

It appears the Premier League giants are already stepping up efforts to sign Araujo, as Konur adds that the Gunners and Red Devils have made enquiries over the possibility of signing the 26-year-old

Both clubs are now looking to secure a deal at a much lower fee after Sporting placed a £70m release clause on the Uruguayan international, the report adds.

A new fullback is something both United and Arsenal could genuinely do with, come the summer, whether due to players potentially heading for the exit door or a shortage of cover in that area.

For Michael Carrick’s side, Tyrell Malacia is expected to depart the club at the end of the season, while Patrick Dorgu has been deployed further forward, leaving only Luke Shaw as the natural option.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, could consider a specialized left back, as both Piero Hincapie and Ricardo Calafiori are natural right centre-backs, while Myles Lewis Skelly could depart the club in search of regular playing time.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, it’ll be interesting to see if either club would be willing to trigger Araujo’s steep £70m price tag or explore cheaper alternatives.