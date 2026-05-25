Arsenal keen on signing PSG winger Bradley Barcola



Arsenal have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this summer, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners recently clinched a long-awaited Premier League title and have the opportunity to secure a maiden Champions League crown by beating Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest this weekend.

Regardless, there will be another big spending spree during the summer, and a marquee left winger could be one of the prime priorities, given the inconsistency in the position over the last 5 months.

Romano has now confirmed on his YouTube channel that the Gunners indeed have a ‘genuine interest’ in Barcola, and they are keen on landing an ‘important offensive player’ ahead of next season.

Discussions are still going behind the scenes. The club could target a wide player or a centre-forward, as per Romano.

He said: “There is genuine interest from Arsenal. Arsenal like Barcola. Arsenal are considering adding an important offensive player. We have to see whether he’s going to be a winger or striker. The Gunners have to decide internally what they want to do.”

Top-class

Barcola had a mixed start to his PSG career after his £43 million move from Lyon, but he has become a key player in recent seasons. He was exceptional during the 2024/25 campaign, registering 21 goals and 21 assists from 64 appearances for the French giants.

His statistics are not quite up there this season with 13 goals and 7 assists from 48 matches, but that has been partly influenced by the presence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in particular. Kvaratskhelia has pretty much nailed down the left-wing role in the big matches for PSG.

The Georgian star has proved his credentials with match-winning performances and the same can be said for Desire Doue on the opposite flank. Hence, Barcola has been a regular substitute in the knockout phase of the Champions League campaign this term.

Barcola has not renewed his contract expiring in June 2028 which suggests that he would welcome a new challenge. The 23-year-old would be a top-class signing for Arsenal on the left wing, given high-pressing, quick feet and clever range of distribution.

He also has the ability to score from outside the box, which is another trait that Arsenal seem to lack from their wingers. Leandro Trossard has scored the rare long-range goal, but his form has dwindled with just 1 goal and 1 assist since the turn of the year.

That goal came as a vital winner at West Ham United, but the 30-year-old could be shown the exit door with his contract expiring in June 2027. Gabriel Martinelli has been Trossard’s competitor on the left wing, but he has likewise gone off the boil in recent months.

The Brazilian’s contract expires next year but he could stay beyond that. There is a 12-month extension clause at the club’s disposal, while Arsenal could be tempted to hand him a new deal as he is only 24. He may have to accept a rotational role to prolong his stay.

Barcola would be a fine acquisition for the Gunners, but there will be competition for his services if he becomes available.