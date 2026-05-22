Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Kroupi

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, as per TEAMtalk.

After letting Rasmus Hojlund join Napoli last summer, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before displaying glimpses of his qualities during the second half of this season. In 19 starts across all competitions, the youngster has netted 12 goals and registered a solitary assist.

Apart from the Slovenian international, Man Utd currently have Joshua Zirkzee as an option to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna. So, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away ahead of the summer window.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker to support Sesko and have earmarked Kroupi as a serious option, having been impressed by his eye-catching performances this campaign.

However, the Red Devils will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation, as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal have also been keeping a close eye on him.

With Gabriel Jesus linked with a move away, Arsenal are willing to sign a new striker to replace the Brazilian. On the other hand, following Liam Delap’s poor performances this term, Chelsea have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Englishman.

Battle

The report state that Bournemouth have no intention of parting ways with him this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. However, the Cherries are a selling club and want up to £85m if they are eventually forced to sell him.

Kroupi is a centre-forward by trait but is also efficient in the second striker role. He has shown glimpses of his qualities this season, scoring 13 goals in 20 Premier League starts.

The 19-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker in the future. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Arsenal, or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from Vitality Stadium this summer.