Man Utd confident of agreeing Ederson and Tonali deals



According to Sky Sport Italy, Manchester United are confident of completing deals for Atalanta’s Ederson and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are preparing for a busy summer ahead, and the main priority could be on reinforcing the midfield department. Casemiro has played his final game for the club, according to manager Michael Carrick. He will formally depart when his contract expires on June 30.

Manuel Ugarte has also been linked with a summer departure. The Uruguayan has played second fiddle to Casemiro for the no.6 position this campaign and United could decide to cut their losses on the former Paris Saint-Germain ace.

Sky Sport Italy now claim that United are keen on landing both Ederson and Tonali to bolster their midfield. The Red Devils are ‘confident’ of completing deals for both players when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Possible transfers

United are set for a big void in the heart of their midfield with Casemiro’s exit. The 34-year-old has been brilliant in the back end of the Premier League season, chipping in with crucial goals from set-pieces. He has also stepped up with his defensive contributions too.

Despite the turnaround, the decision has been made to part ways, probably due to his huge weekly salary. Ederson would be a good like-for-like replacement for his Brazilian compatriot. He is strong in duels and tackles and offers more distribution wise as well.

Ederson has a pass completion rate of 89% in Serie A this season, compared to Casemiro’s 81% in the Premier League. He would offer extra ball control in the centre of the park, which United are craving for as they seek to challenge for silverware next season.

The Atalanta star could be prised away for £40 million with his contract expiring next year. Tonali, on the other hand, is more of a central midfielder who likes to press forward. He can be erratic with his distribution at times but has the ability to change dynamic of games.

Ederson is by far more affordable than Tonali, who will cost at least £100 million this summer. Newcastle plan to keep him otherwise. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils proceed to sign both players or pursue alternative midfield targets.