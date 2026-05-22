Liverpool now eyeing move to sign Hoffenheim star Bazoumana Toure

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing highly rated Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré from Hoffenheim next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Bringing in a new wide attacker has emerged as one of Liverpool’s priorities ahead of next summer following Mohamed Salah’s announcement that he will bring an end to his hugely successful and trophy-filled nine-year spell at Anfield at the conclusion of the campaign.

Also, the inconsistent form shown by Cody Gakpo this season has intensified Liverpool’s pursuit of another winger. Although the Netherlands international has registered 15 goal contributions across all competitions, he has managed only three goals in 18 appearances since the beginning of the year and recently faced criticism after missing a sitter that would have taken Liverpool 2-1 up before they eventually fell to a 4-2 defeat against Unai Emery’s Europa League-winning Aston Villa side.

As a result, Liverpool are now exploring potential wide options, with TEAMtalk now reporting that the Reds have formally expressed interest in Hoffenheim’s Traoré.

The Merseyside giants have also stepped up efforts by informing the Bundesliga club about their interest in their winger ahead of the summer, according to the report.

In a boost to Liverpool, TEAMtalk adds that Hoffenheim are open to Traoré’s departure for a club-record fee that could exceed £34m plus bonuses, surpassing the previous record held by Joelinton following his £38m move to Newcastle United in 2019.

Exciting winger

However, Arne Slot’s side are not alone in the race, as the report claims that Manchester United are also ‘firmly in the mix’, while Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, and Newcastle have also shown interest in the 20-year-old.

Touré is an extremely versatile attacking winger who can perform efficiently on both flanks, although his most influential and productive performances have typically arrived from the left side.

The Ivorian forward blends explosive pace with outstanding one-versus-one quality, consistently gliding beyond defenders while also displaying an excellent passing range in advanced attacking areas.

Among players averaging at least 4.5 dribble attempts per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga, Touré currently possesses the league’s highest success percentage at 69%, underlining both his effectiveness in carrying the ball forward and his danger in direct attacking situations.

Having provided 17 goal contributions, Touré’s all-round qualities suggest he would be a strong fit for the Premier League, and a £34m move to sign him would represent shrewd business.