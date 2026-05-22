Arsenal could sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in a swap deal this summer

Arsenal want to continue building on their Premier League winning squad with the addition of a few players during the summer transfer window, and an offensive name or two are expected to be on top of their agendas.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Gunners remain keen on signing Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, and although he has a valuation of £80 million on Transfermarkt, his asking price might be significantly higher after a terrific campaign.

In order to secure the Argentine international’s services, Arsenal are thought to be keen on a swap deal with Gabriel Martinelli’s emerging into the picture as a player who could go the other way, with Atletico also said to be interested in the proposition.

Alvarez a massive upgrade for the left flank

Julian Alvarez is naturally a centre forward but does well on the left wing too. He can exploit places in the final third, make intelligent runs into the box and finish effectively from close range, while also having a strong free-kick prowess.

Over Arsenal’s current options, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Alvarez promises to be a major upgrade and if Mikel Arteta can get the best out of him, it is fair to think that he has a solid change of defending the Premier League next year.

Having said that, Gabriel Martinelli’s possible departure in a swap deal is a win-win situation given that the Gunners will not need to help the Brazilian international find a new club, whilst also lowering the cash they spend on Alvarez’s acquisition.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona, Arsenal’s biggest rivals for Alvarez’s purchase, are ready to meet Atletico Madrid’s price, which will likely be more inflated than the one quoted to the Londoners, as the player’s preference may be a switch to Camp Nou.