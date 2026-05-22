Everton keen on signing West Ham star Jarrod Bowen

Everton are reportedly keen on signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per Football Insider.

The Toffees decided to reinforce the right flank by purchasing Tyler Dibling from Southampton last summer. However, he has struggled to find his feet in his new surroundings this season, starting only four Premier League games.

Apart from the 20-year-old, the Merseyside club currently have Dwight McNeil as another specialist option to deploy on the right flank. However, he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Now, Football Insider state that Everton are prioritising signing a new winger this summer and have identified Bowen as a serious option as David Moyes is ‘keen’ on signing an experienced, proven player.

The Hammers are looking likely to endure relegation, and if they fail to stay in the Premier League, they might be forced to cash-in on Bowen.

With the 29-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2030, West Ham are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they eventually fail to keep hold of him, with the player valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

However, the report state that Newcastle United are also interested in him, so Moyes’ side will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation.

Bowen to Everton

Although West Ham have displayed awful performances this season, Bowen has showcased his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists across all competitions.

Bowen is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover centrally if needed. He showcased his best at the London Stadium under Moyes and even won the Conference League. Therefore, the forward might be open to reuniting with his former boss at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Bowen is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-3 defeat to Sunderland last weekend, Everton’s chance of qualifying for next season’s European competition is looking very bleak.