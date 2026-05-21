Manchester United looking to sign Inter Milan centre back Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United have had several injury issues in their defensive department this season, with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt particularly facing lengthy layoffs, and thereby raising the need for a centre back in the summer transfer window.

Harry Maguire has renewed his contract until next year, so there is sufficient time to sign a capable enough option but one of the world’s best central defenders could be available in the summer and the Red Devils are believed to be keen on him.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, who has a £60 million asking price, and has been targeted by Barcelona as well as they look to rebuild their back four prior to next season.

To United’s advantage, Barca are reluctant to meet Bastoni’s £60 million price tag. With Michael Carrick set to lead the team into the Champions League in 2026/27, they would be in a strong position to sign the Italian if they are ready to spend big.

Bastoni a top quality signing

Alessandro Bastoni promises to be a world-class signing for Manchester United. At £60 million, a transfer for a player for his calibre would be a very good investment, especially given that he is not only strong without the ball, but in possession too.

With the ball at his feet, the Inter Milan star is composed and possesses a good passing range. He can even make line-breaking passes, and against teams that press high up in the Premier League, it will be a valuable asset to have.

Bastoni, 27, reads the game very well and makes ideally timed challenges, while his ability to intercept crosses into the box and win aerial duel makes him a dominance presence in the box, who can easily justify a significant investment in his services.