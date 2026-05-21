Manchester United interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson

Manchester United will rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window having qualified for next year’s Champions League with Michael Carrick also now set to take charge of the team on a permanent basis.

A defensive rebuild is expected to be a key priority for the Red Devils and while a central defender or two might join, there may even be an addition of full backs on both sides with significant room for improvement over current options.

Sky Sport Germany has reported that Man United have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson as a target to rebuild their right back position and could look into his signing when the transfer window draws closer.

Ryerson has a valuation of £22 million on Transfermarkt, so United will not need to break the bank for his services, whereas it is also believed that they will consider his signing only if they can offload Noussair Mazraoui.

Ryerson a solid medium-term option

Julian Ryerson, aged 28, is one of the best offensive right backs in the world and produced 18 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund over the 2025/26 season, thanks to his intelligence in the final third and pinpoint crossing into the box.

With a strong defensive mindset as well, where he particularly excels positionally in one-on-one situations by making strong tackles and using his physique to good effect, the Norwegian international is a great medium-term option for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see what comes of Noussair Mazraoui’s future, although it goes without saying that Julian Ryerson would not only be an upgrade over the former Bayern Munich full back but even Diogo Dalot, whose form has been very inconsistent.