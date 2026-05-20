Man Utd urged to sign Nottingham Forest’s Sangare

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

With Casemiro set to leave for free this summer, it has been widely suggested that the Red Devils are prioritising signing a new midfielder to replace the Brazilian.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and United’s hierarchy are said to be keen on signing Premier League-proven players following the successful acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer.

Forest star Elliot Anderson is reportedly high on Man Utd’s shortlist, but Manchester City are currently leading the race to secure his services.

Now, speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football, Wright has urged Man Utd to sign Anderson and his teammate, Sangare, as the African is a physical player and the 20-time English champions lack physicality in the engine room.

Wright said:

“You know who I quite liked as well? That Sangare at Forest? He has got that… You know something? When I watched him, I thought to myself, obviously, maybe some of the technical, but like he’s, physicality. “That’s the kind of player, you know, with Utd. You could get him in at Utd, with the quality around him, you just do that. Just do that physical stuff. I think that’s the kind of profile.”

Sangare to Man Utd

The 28-year-old is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, Forest might be open to cashing in on him this summer to maximize the profit from his departure.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Tricky Trees would sanction the sale of both Anderson and Sangare in the upcoming window.

Sangare, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait like Casemiro, so he would be an ideal option to replace the former Real Madrid star.

However, He is set to turn 29 later this year, and Man Utd haven’t signed any players in the same age bracket since INEOS’ takeover of football operations.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually listen to Wright’s advice and make a move to sign the Ivory Coast international this summer.

Meanwhile, following a 3-2 victory over Vitor Pereira’s side, Man Utd are set to face Brighton and Hove Albion at AMEX Stadium in the final game of this season on Sunday.