Chelsea keen on signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United in the summer

Chelsea have had a disappointing season with a subpar finish in the Premier League, which has thwarted them of Champions League football next year, and defeat in the FA Cup final at the hands of Manchester City.

However, there is newfound hope at the club after Xabi Alonso’s appointment in the dugout whereas as usual, there is also expected to be some lavish spending in the summer transfer window to rebuild the squad.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are keen on signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United. With the Hammers in contention to be relegated, their captain could leave the club to remain in the Premier League with the Blues looking for his signatures.

Bowen is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, and has eight goals and 10 assists to his name this season. Though he is 29, Chelsea are believed to be ready to make an exception to their policy of signing younger players to accommodate the Englishman.

Bowen a brilliant acquisition for the right flank

Jarrod Bowen will turn 30 in December this year but remains one of the Premier League’s top out-wide players. With an ability to create chances, take on defenders in one-on-one situations and finish from close to medium range, he is a well-rounded winger.

Given West Ham’s expected relegation to the Championship, Chelsea would be able to secure Jarrod Bowen’s services on a bargain and would be bolstered by his consistent output and Premier League experience in the box.

While they have a young talent in Estevao Willian, who is the future of the club, Bowen guarantees an immediate impact, which Chelsea and Xabi Alonso will be under tremendous pressure to deliver after what has been a campaign to forget.

Manchester United are also keen on his signing, but with the Red Devils having to rebuild other areas of the squad with more urgency, Chelsea might be the favourites to sign Bowen, also because he can continue living in London while playing for them.