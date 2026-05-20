Chelsea make enquiries over deal to sign AC Milan shotstopper Mike Maignan

Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Following a hugely influential role in LOSC Lille’s fourth Ligue 1 title-winning campaign, Maignan completed a move to Milan in 2021 after producing an exceptional return of 21 clean sheets from 38 appearances for Les Dogues.

The French goalkeeper adapted instantly to life in Italy, playing an important role in Milan’s Serie A triumph during his debut season before later contributing significantly to the club’s Italian Super Cup success last campaign.

Chelsea reportedly explored a move for the France international last summer, but negotiations eventually collapsed after both clubs failed to agree on a transfer valuation.

In the ongoing campaign, despite Milan’s inconsistencies in the second half of the season that has seen them relinquish their first position to champions-elect Inter Milan, Maignan has remained a standout performer for the club and across the league, keeping 14 clean sheets, the fourth most in the Serie A.

With his contract set to run out at the end of the current season, interest is expected to grow, with Konur reporting that Maignan could pursue an exit should Milan miss out on Champions League qualification, and Chelsea are now ‘in the mix’ to sign him.

Bargain

The journalist adds that London giants have reignited their interest in the 6ft 3in shot-stopper to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks next season.

It appears the Blues are stepping up efforts in signing Maignan, as Konur adds that the club are making fresh enquiries to understand the possibility of the France international’s transfer to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Since making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in football history in 2018, Chelsea have struggled to secure a reliable long-term option between the posts.

Two years later, Edouard Mendy arrived at Stamford Bridge before eventually departing for Al-Ahli in 2023. During that period, the Blues also added Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina, and Mike Penders to their goalkeeping department.

Despite that recruitment drive, faith in many of those options has remained limited, with Penders emerging as the exception due to his growing reputation as a potential future first-choice goalkeeper.

Mike Maignan would represent an ideal addition for newly appointed boss Xabi Alonso, offering elite shot-stopping ability alongside the ball-playing qualities needed to thrive in the Spaniard’s system.