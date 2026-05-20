Chelsea interested in signing Everton’s Jordan Pickford

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, as per TEAMtalk.

After appointing Enzo Maresca as the manager, the Blues enjoyed a promising campaign last term, winning the Club World Cup and Conference League.

The Italian even helped the West London club qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four. However, they displayed inconsistent performances during the first half of this campaign.

As a result, Chelsea’s hierarchy decided to dismiss Maresca and appoint Liam Rosenior. The former Strasbourg boss enjoyed a bright start, winning the first four consecutive Premier League matches.

However, Chelsea failed to continue the momentum, and after losing five successive league matches without scoring a goal, Rosenior was relieved of his duties last month.

It has been widely documented that Xabi Alonso is set to become the new manager next season, and TEAMtalk claim that following Robert Sanchez’s poor performances this season, the Blues are prioritising handing their new boss a new shot-stopper.

The West London club’s initial plan was to bring Mike Penders from their sister club Strasbourg following his eye-catching performances this campaign.

Pickford to Chelsea

However, Alonso wants an experienced goalkeeper, and Chelsea have identified Pickford as a serious option, as the 32-year-old has top-level international experience.

But Everton have no intention of letting one of the key players go this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, and the player is even happy at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

So, it would be extremely difficult for Chelsea to seal the deal; as a result, they have lined up alternative options, with Bart Verbruggen and Robin Roefs being among them.

However, the duo doesn’t have elite-level experience yet, so Chelsea are prioritising signing long-term target Mike Maignan, even though he recently signed an extension until 2031 at AC Milan. The West London club attempted to sign him twice previously, but the Rossoneri refused to let him leave.

Pickford is a Premier League-proven player and is an excellent shot-stopper. Moreover, he is comfortable with possession. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who Chelsea eventually opt to sign to strengthen the goalkeeping department in the upcoming summer transfer window.