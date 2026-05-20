Arsenal ready to pay £70 million to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal are two wins away from a historic season which could culminate with victories in the Premier League and the Champions League, but that’s not to say they will not look to upgrade their squad in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that the Gunners are very keen on signing a left winger with there being a significant room for improvement as neither Leandro Trossard nor Gabriel Martinelli have lived up to the billing.

Fichajes has reported that Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola has emerged as a top target for Arsenal, who are looking to make advances into his transfer by submitting a £70 million bid sooner rather than later.

Liverpool are also interested in Barcola with the player thought to be pondering over a switch to Anfield, but Arsenal possibly expediting their interest could give them the upper hand over their domestic rivals.

Barcola move a strong possibility

Bradley Barcola has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season but remains behind Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order.

Though he was considering his future last year as well, he had hoped to play regularly this season at PSG and with the World Cup also coming up in the summer, he held off a change of scenery until after the tournament, where he hopes to represent France.

However, this time around, a transfer for the 23-year-old looks like a strong possibility considering he can play regular minutes at Arsenal or Liverpool, whilst also having won every accolade possible during a short stint in Paris.

PSG might accept a £70 million offer for the forward, but interest from Arsenal as well as Liverpool could spark a bidding war and it will be interesting to see which of the Premier League giants is willing to pay more to lure Barcola onto their side.