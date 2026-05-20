Liverpool offered chance to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries by his representatives, according to TEAMtalk.

In spite of the substantial spending carried out last summer, persistent injuries to key first-team figures have repeatedly compelled Arne Slot to deploy available players in unnatural roles.

The right-back area has been hit particularly hard following Conor Bradley’s season-ending injury in January, while Jeremie Frimpong has spent 117 days sidelined since arriving at Liverpool, missing 25 matches during that period.

As a consequence, players such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and even Wataru Endo have all been utilised in the role whenever the club’s recognised right-backs were unavailable.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Reds have now begun assessing dependable natural full-backs, but it appears the club may have been presented with the opportunity to sign one of the best full-backs in recent seasons.

According to TEAMtalk, the representatives of Inter’s Dumfries have been ‘pushing’ for a potential move to Anfield in the summer to serve as a short-term option for Liverpool.

Following the incessant injury issues to Bradley, the Reds are exploring whether to sign an experienced right back, and the Dutchman has emerged as a possible choice ahead of next season, the report adds.

‘Ideal fit’

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also believed to be a keen admirer of the 30-year-old, with his physicality, athleticism, and ability to play in physical, high-octane systems being viewed as an ‘ideal fit’ for the club, according to the report.

TEAMtalk adds that Dumfries has a £20m release clause in his contract, and the Reds have now been made aware of the Netherlands international’s potential availability and willingness to play in the Premier League, with Manchester City and Arsenal also showing interest.

Following his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Dumfries has grown into an integral figure for Inter Milan, making 207 appearances in all competitions while contributing 55 direct goal involvements.

Primarily deployed as a wing-back, the Dutch international has earned recognition as one of the most threatening attacking full-backs across Europe’s top five leagues in recent years, and his offensive qualities from wide defensive areas could mirror the influence once provided by Trent Alexander-Arnold during his time at Liverpool.

His physical strength would also offer major value to the Reds, particularly in dealing with opposition attacks down the right flank, an area that has frequently been exposed throughout the current season.