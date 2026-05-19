Liverpool keen on signing Monaco’s Lamine Camara

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Jones is set to enter the final year of his current contract, and negotiations over a fresh term haven’t progressed at all. So, he has been heavily linked with a move away ahead of the summer window.

On the other hand, Endo has struggled to secure regular game time under Arne Slot, leading to growing speculation about his future.

Mac Allister’s future has also been the subject of speculation. So, Football Insider state that Liverpool are considering signing a new midfielder and have identified Camara as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Although the Senegalese international’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Monaco are a selling club and are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £40m.

However, the report state that purchasing the 22-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.

Camara to Liverpool

Since moving to Stade Louis II from Metz a couple of years ago, Camara has established himself as an undisputed starter. He has netted three goals in Ligue 1 this season, with two coming against Strasbourg last weekend.

The youngster is an energetic defensive midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick across the ground, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Having proven his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the Senegal national team’s starting line-up.

Camara is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet. He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating the Magpies in this race.