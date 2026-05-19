Chelsea
[Teams] Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to secure their Premier League status for another season with a positive result against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to secure their Premier League status for another season with a positive result against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight.
Spurs head into the game knowing they need just one point from their final two fixtures to all-but ensure safety from relegation. West Ham are two points adrift in 18th with a -13 goal difference compared to Tottenham so a point will be good enough for the North Londoners.
Kinsky retains his place in goal despite Vicario returning to fitness while Porro starts once again at right-back. Danso partners van de Den in the middle of defence for Tottenham with Udogie occupying the left-back position.
Bentancur partners Palhinha in midfield with Gallagher also keeping his place in the middle of the park. Muani and Richarlison support Tel in the Spurs attack tonight.
As for Chelsea, they languish way down in 10th place in the table – 10 points off the Champions League qualification race – so they have little left to play for going into tonight’s game.
Sanchez keeps goal once again for the Blues while Acheampong joins Fofana, Hato and Cucurella in the back four. Caicedo lines-up in midfield along with Santos and Fernandez.
Palmer starts on the right flank with Neto occupying the opposite side of Chelsea’s attack. Delap leads the line up front in the absence of Pedro. Garnacho is on the bench along with James and Chalobah.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Sanchez, Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, Delap
Subs: Jorgensen, Sarr, Chalobah, James, Essugo, Garnacho, Derry, Kavuma-McQueen, Mheuka
Tottenham
Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Gallager, Muani, Richarlison, Tel
Subs: Vicario, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza
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