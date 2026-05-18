Santos and Neto start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge at 20:15 tomorrow night on matchday 37 of the Premier League in what is set to be their final home outing of the 2025/26 with a London Derby the ideal occasion to bring down the curtains on the season.

Although their recent form has been far from ideal, the Blues have the opportunity to close the campaign on a high on home soil against an arch rival, and here is how their line-up for the clash might look like.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the home side.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to continue as the right back, as could Marc Cucurella on the left side of the back four. Jorrel Hato might drop out from the five-man defence from the weekend’s FA Cup final, meaning Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are expected to be the central defenders to round off the back four.

Santos to replace James, Neto on the left flank

Midfielders – Reece James has been brilliant in midfield this season but with his fitness issues in mind, Chelsea are expected to rest their captain and therefore, Andrey Santos could return to the team in the double pivot next to Moises Caicedo. Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, is likely to continue as the number 10.

Cole Palmer could start on the right flank once again as well, and Pedro Neto might return to the left wing having not been in the playing eleven in the previous game.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to keep his place as the leader of the Chelsea line.

Here is how the hosts are expected to look on paper.