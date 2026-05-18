Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis
Manchester United have made enquiries about the potential transfer of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis to Old Trafford next summer, according to Gazet van Antwerpen via Sport Witness.
An exceptional 2024–25 season saw Tzolis accumulate 37 direct goal contributions while also serving as an influential figure in Club Brugge’s progression to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
Carrying that impressive form into the current campaign, the 24-year-old has continued delivering decisive attacking numbers for Nicky Hayen’s table-topping side in the Belgian Pro League, recording 20 goals alongside 27 assists in all tournaments.
Before establishing himself in Belgium, he previously featured for Norwich City in the EFL Championship, where he accumulated 30 appearances.
It appears a return to English football in the summer could be on the cards as Sports Witness, citing Gazet van Antwerpen, reports that Man Utd have made enquiries over the potential transfer of signing Tzolis to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
Brugge are looking to recoup a record-breaking figure from the 24-year-old’s sale for a fee exceeding the £31m they got from Aydon Jashari’s move to AC Milan last summer, with United now showing interest, according to the report.
Prolific forward
This implies that the Red Devils would now likely have to pay a fee well above his £26m Transfermarkt valuation, although even that could still prove a bargain for a player who has delivered a remarkable 47 goal contributions this season.
However, Michael Carrick’s side are set to face a stern battle in the race to sign Tzolis, as the report claims that Premier League rivals Aston Villa have also expressed interest in signing the Greece international in the summer.
Although an argument could be made about the competitiveness of the Jupiler Pro League, the left winger’s statistics this season rank him among the top seven best forwards across Europe.
Only Harry Kane (62) and Michael Olise (57) have provided more goal contributions than Tzolis this season, whose 47 places him joint third alongside Luis Díaz and Kylian Mbappé and one above Erling Haaland.
His 27 assists mean he has also out-assisted Bruno Fernandes, who recently equalled the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season, following his 20th assist of the season in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Joshua Zirkzee all expected to join Rasmus Hojlund in sealing permanent exits, the Greek winger could hand United a more prolific left-wing option for next season without breaking the bank.
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