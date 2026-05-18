[Teams] Arsenal vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium tonight knowing victory would put them within touching distance of winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners currently hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with just two games remaining. The Citizens travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday night so Arsenal have the perfect opportunity to extend their lead to five points and put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

David Raya starts between the sticks once again for the Gunners while Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba marshal the middle of defence. Riccardo Calafiori is fit to start at left-back despite being forced off with a knock against West Ham last weekend.

Ben White is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury at the London Stadium so Cristhian Mosquera is recalled to deputise at right-back with Jurrien Timber still out.

Declan Rice starts in midfield while Martin Odegaard is recalled to start alongside Eberechi Eze in a very attacking line-up. Arsenal skipper Odegaard impressed off the bench against West Ham so deserves his recall tonight.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right wing with Noni Madueke among the substitutes. Leandro Trossard also retains his spot in the Gunners’ attack after scoring the winner versus West Ham. last time out.

There is a change up front as Kai Havertz is recalled to lead the line for the hosts. Viktor Gyökeres drops out to join Gabriel Martinelli, Max Dowman and Gabriel Jesus on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Ødegaard, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Gyokeres, Jesus, Madueke, Martinelli, Dowman

Burnley

Weiss, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Luis, Ugochukwu, Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Dúbravka, Hartman, Worrall, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Amdouni