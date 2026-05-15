Mikel Arteta wants Julian Alvarez as left winger at Arsenal



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his sights on playing Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez as a left winger next season.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their left-wing department this summer with the prospect of at least one departure. Leandro Trossard will enter the final year of his contract in July and could be shown the exit door by the London heavyweights.

Gabriel Martinelli has a 12-month option on his deal expiring next year, but the club could also contemplate his sale for the right price. Amidst this, Football Transfers claim that the Gunners have made contact with Alvarez’s representatives.

Arteta does not see him as a primary centre-forward but rather as a left winger. This has been a problematic position in 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested in signing the World Cup winner from Atletico. A deal could cost more than £87 million, and Football Transfers cite that the figure could be beyond the reach of Barcelona this summer.

Needs to adapt

The Gunners strengthened their frontline during last summer’s transfer window with Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres. Madueke and Eze have had occasional outings from the left wing, but have been unconvincing. Madueke is a specialist right winger, while Eze prefers to operate as an attacking midfielder.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli made regular contributions from the left flank in the first half of the campaign, but their performances have dipped in the last few months. Trossard scored a dramatic winner at West Ham United last weekend, but it was the Belgian’s first goal for the club since December.

Hence, an upgrade is required on the left side of the Gunners’ attack. Alvarez has predominantly played as a striker in his career and has notched up 20 goals and 9 assists leading the line for Atletico this campaign. As a left winger, he has featured only 6 times in his career as per Transfermarkt, making 6 goal contributions.

Alvarez has played more matches as an attacking midfielder or a right winger. Hence, the Argentine described as ‘world-class‘ by FIFA’s official website, may need to adapt to the position. He certainly has the credentials to do so with his quick dribbling and ability to create chances. It is left to be seen whether Alvarez would accept such a role at Arsenal, when he could be an out-and-out striker for Paris Saint-Germain for the 2026/27 season and beyond.