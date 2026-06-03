Man Utd & Arsenal battling over deal to sign William Gomes from Porto

Manchester United are in battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign highly rated Brazilian winger William Gomes from Porto this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

After emerging as one of the most highly regarded prospects to come through the ranks at São Paulo, the 20-year-old secured a permanent switch to Estádio do Dragão in January.

Any concerns over that lack of experience have quickly disappeared since he arrived at Porto. Across his opening 57 matches for the Portuguese giants, the attacker has registered 14 goals and two assists, spending much of his time on the right flank.

A significant step forward was made during the latest campaign. Despite being named in the starting lineup on just nine occasions in the Primeira Liga, he still managed eight goals and one assist, averaging a strike every 146 minutes and finishing the season with 15 goal involvements in all competitions.

It’s no surprise his performances have drawn interest, with CaughtOffside reporting that Man Utd and Arsenal are in a battle to sign Gomes this summer.

For United, the report claims that Michael Carrick is looking to add more quality to his attack by bringing in dynamic players who can beat their markers.

Arsenal & Man Utd battle for Gomes

It appears the club are already making formal moves for his transfer, as the report adds that the Red Devils have sent representatives to Portugal to discuss Gomes’ potential transfer to Old Trafford, although no bid has been submitted yet.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to add a young prospect with huge potential to develop to Mikel Arteta’s league-winning squad, according to the report.

The report adds that while he’s not expected to be a nailed-on starter, he could be seen as an investment in the club’s future.

However, Porto are not in a hurry to sell the 20-year-old and will only consider negotiations if they receive a significant offer for the Brazilian, who has a £69m release clause in his contract, as per CaughtOffside.

Several clubs are also interested in Gomes, and CaughtOffside adds that AS Roma, Atlético Madrid, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are set to battle United and Arsenal for the exciting winger’s signature.

Gomes is undoubtedly an exciting prospect. However, both clubs need more established players to contest for major honours next season, and £69m may be too steep a price for a player with less than a year in the European top flight.