Man Utd battling with Liverpool to sign Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils decided to let Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho leave last summer. Rashford joined Barcelona on loan, but the Catalan giants are reluctant to make the move permanent by paying United’s asking price.

However, it has been suggested that the 28-year-old doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford. So, he is likely to be sold during this offseason. On the other hand, Sancho joined Aston Villa on loan, but his existing deal with Man Utd is set to expire at the end of this month.

The 20-time English champions reinforced the left side of the attack by purchasing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. However, he isn’t a natural winger.

Michael Carrick used Patrick Dorgu to support Cunha this season, but he is a left-back by trait. So, it appears Man Utd are interested in signing a new left-winger this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that United have identified Ndiaye as a serious option after monitoring his performances closely over the last two campaigns. However, Man Utd will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Liverpool have earmarked the 26-year-old as a key target to replace departing Mohamed Salah.

Moreover, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all been keeping a close eye on his situation. Despite growing interest in him, Everton have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

The Toffees are even prepared to hand him a fresh term, but negotiations haven’t progressed at all between the two parties, with the player valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt.

Ndiaye has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, making nine goal contributions this season. He is a left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side.

The African is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, given the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Everton, it is highly unlikely that the Toffees would approve a move for Ndiaye to Anfield. They may, however, be more open to selling him to Man Utd.