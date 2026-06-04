Liverpool have an edge over Man Utd to sign Adam Wharton

Liverpool reportedly have an edge over Manchester United to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Jones has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan, with his existing deal set to run until June 2027. Moreover, Endo struggled to find regular game time under Arne Slot over the last two seasons.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League title during the 2024/25 campaign. However, they displayed inconsistent performances this season.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are interested in reinforcing the midfield department this summer and have identified Wharton as a serious option.

Man Utd, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have also expressed their interest in the Crystal Palace star after being impressed by his performances this season. However, the Merseyside club have an edge over their rivals to finalise the operation.

The report state that the South London club have no intention of selling Wharton, valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt, this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Battle

They even believe they would be able to convince him to stay after qualifying for next season’s Europa League by winning the Conference League.

With Casemiro set to leave this summer, Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department. They are close to purchasing Ederson from Atalanta and are willing to add more firepower to this position.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, with Wharton being among them. He is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role.

The 22-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his services by defeating the Old Trafford club in this race.