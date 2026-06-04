Manchester United in pole position to beat Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers

Manchester United will have a busy transfer window and their agreement for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, which is now only pending official communication, might only be the first of many signings ahead of 2026/27.

Even though a majority of their budget could go towards bringing in another central midfielder and a full back or two, the Red Devils could look into signing an attacking option as well, especially as their squad depth is not very promising.

David Ornstein has reported that Man United are ready to rival Arsenal over the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, who could leave the Europa League winners for £80 million during the summer transfer window.

Rogers is of interest to Arsenal, who are themselves looking to bolster their offensive depth, much like United, while their captain and attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard’s form and fitness of late might see them be prepared to spend big on his signing.

United, however, could hold the upper hand as their director of football Jason Wilcox has worked with Rogers at Manchester City previously and shares a good relationship with him, as does Michael Carrick having coached the player at Middlesbrough.

Finances would be key to Rogers deal

It goes without saying that Morgan Rogers would be a terrific addition for Arsenal or Manchester United. With both sides having attractive squads and Champions League participation secured for next year, the financial aspect might drive the frontrunner.

Arsenal are already keeping tabs on a number of left wingers, but Rogers’ numbers over the past few seasons in the Premier League could see them prioritise his signing even if that is at a higher cost, but the same cannot be said about United.

With several other areas of the squad requiring more priority and consequently, a higher budget, it is unlikely they would be prepared to pay a hefty amount for Rogers and might instead focus on more cost-effective names.

It will be interesting to see where Rogers eventually ends up, but Man United’s advantageous position with Jason Wilcox and Michael Carrick at the club might not mean much unless they are ready to pay up Rogers’ asking price.