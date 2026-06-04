Everton make contact to sign Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji

Everton have reportedly made contact to sign Barcelona forward Roony Bardghji, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Camp Nou from Danish giants FC Copenhagen last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed a successful debut campaign, winning the La Liga title and Supercopa de España.

However, he struggled to find regular game time as Lamine Yamal has been the undisputed starter on the right flank. Still, he showed glimpses of his qualities, making six goal contributions in 10 starts across all competitions this season.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Barcelona are preparing to revamp the attacking department this summer and have already purchased Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Moreover, they have been working on a deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. Making Marcus Rashford’s loan deal permanent is also on Hansi Flick’s agenda.

As a result, the Catalan giants are willing to create space in the squad by cashing-in on Bardghji, but the Swedish international only wants to leave on loan. He plans to play regularly and develop elsewhere before securing his place in Barcelona’s starting line-up.

Everton want to buy Bardghji by taking advantage of his current contract and have already made checks about his potential availability this summer. Moreover, they kept a close eye on his performances this season.

Bardghji to Everton

However, the report state that Everton will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Leeds United, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Brentford are also keen on him.

Having recently joined Barcelona, he still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Flick’s side are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave, with the player valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt.

Despite his struggles to find regular game time at Barcelona, Bardghji is considered one of the best young attackers in the world.

He is a left-footed right-winger. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can play threading passes between the lines.

The Barcelona star would be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.