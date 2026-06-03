Arsenal keen on signing Man Utd star Marcus Rashford



According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are among Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Gunners are expected to bolster the left wing department and BBC Sport recently reported that Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli could be sold by the London giants.

Arsenal may want a marquee addition to their ranks and The Daily Mail believe the Premier League champions have an interest in bringing Rashford back to the Premier League.

Rashford spent the recent campaign on a season-long loan at Barcelona. The 28-year-old made a big impact for them, chipping in with 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances.

The La Liga holders have the chance to trigger a £26 million buy clause before June 15, but they are reluctant to do so and only want to pay £13 million to purchase the versatile ace.

United have no desire to accept such an offer. This could pave the way for Rashford’s return to the English top-flight with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur interested.

A permanent transfer could still depend on Rashford accepting a sizeable pay cut on his £315,000 per week salary or United compensating for his salary reduction with a payoff.

Premier League proven

Rashford was one of the best wide players in the Premier League during his time at United. A fallout with former manager Ruben Amorim contributed to his loan move to Aston Villa during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. Rashford made a good impact with 10 goal contributions from 17 games before securing a dream switch to Barcelona on loan last summer.

Despite Rashford’s impressive showing, Barcelona don’t want to overpay for his services, having signed just Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £70 million. He is on £200,000 per week, 50 percent less than Robert Lewandowski, who is leaving on a free transfer.

Rashford could be reluctant to accept such a significant pay cut, which could be a reason why Barcelona are not willing to pay the clause. That decision could pave the way for the Gunners to land his signature in the coming transfer window.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli had a notable dip in form during the back end of last season. Trossard ended a four-month goal drought with the winner at West Ham United, but he could leave with his contract expiring next year.

Martinelli is effectively contracted until June 2028 due to a 12-month option, but could be sold too unless a renewal is sorted. Rashford would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners unlike Raheem Sterling, who was past his prime when he joined on loan.

The Englishman, described as world-class by Barcelona, was one of the Blaugrana’s best performers last term with 28 goal involvements. He scored some fantastic long-range goals and also showed his versatility, operating as a striker aside from his preferred left-wing position.

Rashford would be a fine acquisition for the Gunners this summer, provided United accept a similar package of £26 million and the winger is willing to reduce his wages to £250,000 per week or less. The funds saved could be utilised to land another marquee forward.