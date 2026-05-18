Chelsea prioritising signing Brentford star Igor Thiago

Chelsea are reportedly prioritising signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago, as per TEAMtalk.

After letting Ivan Toney leave, the Bees decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing the Brazilian from Club Brugge a couple of years ago.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to make a significant impact during his debut campaign for the club due to a serious knee injury, making only one Premier League start.

This season, he has showcased his productivity, scoring 25 goals and registering a solitary assist in 39 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish in the Premier League.

Thiago’s recent promising performances were rewarded with a call-up to the Brazilian national team by Carlo Ancelotti during the March international break. He could even be named in the Samba squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that having endured a dire campaign this term, Chelsea are set to begin a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso, with the Spanish boss expected to be given significant power to reshape the squad this summer.

The Blues are planning to reinforce the centre-forward position, as although João Pedro has displayed promising performances this season, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu don’t have the necessary qualities to help the club achieve their lofty ambitions.

Nicolas Jackson, who has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich, is still on Chelsea’s books, but they don’t trust him.

Thiago to Chelsea

After being impressed by Thiago’s recent promising performances, Chelsea are prioritising signing him and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

Brentford usually play hardball to sell their big assets, and they have no intention of letting Thiago leave for cheap with his existing deal set to run until 2031.

The Bees have slapped a whopping £90m price tag on his head, and Chelsea are prepared to seal the deal by matching the asking price.

Thiago, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in taking penalties, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and also works hard without possession.

He is still very young and has proven his worth in the Premier League. So, Thiago might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.