Arsenal and Manchester United learn £80 million price tag for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali

Arsenal and Manchester United are both expected to rebuild their teams in the summer transfer window and a midfielder’s addition is expected to be a key priority for the Premier League giants.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners and the Red Devils are in a battle to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who could depart St. James’ Park ahead of next season after the Magpies’ failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite their need to balance their books by selling some players, Newcastle have slapped the Italian international with a price tag of £80 million, but for a player of his calibre and qualities, it could be money well spent.

Price tag not a surprise

Those interested in Sandro Tonali’s services would have expected to be met with an asking price near the £80 million mark, and considering how vital he is to Newcastle United and the validity of his contract till 2029, it might be a fair amount.

With that said, it is fair to believe Arsenal would not want to spend as much on a midfielder given that they have adequate depth in their engine room, and any more acquisitions would be to bolster their squad depth.

It is also thought that Mikel Arteta is prioritising a left winger’s signing this summer and therefore, much of Arsenal’s transfer budget could be channeled towards purchasing an attacker, giving Manchester United a straightforward path to Tonali’s services.

United are in a serious need of midfielders, especially with Casemiro also outbound, and Tonali fits the bill for what they require thanks to his defensive tenacity, energy in the middle of the park and ability to dictate the tempo with his ball-playing attributes.

Man United are unlikely to be fazed by his £80 million price tag, and their willingness to meet Newcastle’s asking price, coupled with Champions League football and a regular place in their team could make them top contenders for his signing.