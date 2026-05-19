Tottenham battling with Arsenal over deal to sign Leipzig star Antonio Nusa

Arsenal are in battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig in the summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Starting at Norwegian outfit Stabæk Fotball, the 21-year-old progressed through their academy before sealing a move to join 19-time Belgian champions Club Brugge in the summer of 2021.

It was in Belgium that he first truly announced himself, going on to make 86 appearances and playing an important role in the club’s 2021–22 and 2023–24 league titles, as well as their 2022–23 Belgian Super Cup success.

He also made history in September 2022 when he scored in a 4–0 victory over FC Porto, becoming the youngest Norwegian ever to feature in the UEFA Champions League and the second-youngest scorer in the competition at just 17 years, 4 months, and 27 days old.

Since his transfer to Leipzig in the summer of 2024, Nusa has continued his rapid rise, developing into a key figure for Ole Werner’s side. This season, he has provided nine goal contributions while also helping the club secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League after missing out last campaign.

Despite only joining less than two summers ago, Fussballdaten reports that Nusa is a subject of keen interest among several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

Battle

For Spurs, the report adds that the north Londoners are looking to bolster their attack next summer and have earmarked the 21-year-old as a possible option.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are closely monitoring the Norwegian ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta also ‘very interested’ in adding the youngster to his attack, according to the report.

While Leipzig are not under pressure to sell Nusa in the summer amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, the club could consider offers between £43m and £47m, which would in turn be used to reinforce their squad, Fussballdaten adds.

However, the London clubs are not alone in the race, with the report adding that Newcastle United, Inter Milan and Napoli are also keen on signing the exciting winger in the summer.

While his goal output, where he is yet to net five league goals in the top flight, has raised concerns over his adaptability in a physical league like the Premier League, he makes up for it with his exceptional dribbling ability.

His 3.0 successful dribbles per 90 minutes ranks third in the Bundesliga, only behind RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande (4.3) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab (3.1).

Nusa also works hard off the ball, having won 7.21 duels per game this season, making him a suitable fit for the Premier League.