Liverpool in battle with Tottenham over deal to sign Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco

Liverpool are battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign exciting French right winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco in the summer, as per Football Insider.

A difficult opening phase to the campaign led Monaco to act swiftly in the technical area, with Adi Hütter departing following a poor sequence of results.

Since the appointment of Sébastien Pocognoli, Les Rouge et Blanc have undergone a noticeable revival, stringing together some positive results.

A key figure behind that turnaround has been Akliouche, whose creativity and attacking quality have been central to Monaco’s upturn in form and could now command a fee around his £43m Transfermarkt valuation.

Across all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has contributed seven goals and 11 assists, including a standout performance in big games, such as the 3–1 victory over league winners Paris Saint-Germain, as well as 2–1 wins against Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille.

His displays also earned him an inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man Les Bleus squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup despite only being capped seven times.

Now, according to Football Insider, Akliouche could depart Monaco at the end of the season, with several clubs now keeping tabs on the situation.

Among the interested clubs are Liverpool and Tottenham, who are set to battle for his signature in the summer, according to the report.

Liverpool hold ‘clear advantage’ in Akliouche race

However, the report adds that while Spurs are being informed of the winger’s situation, their lack of European football gives the Reds a ‘clear advantage’ in the race for his signature.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke further explained the situation, saying, ‘Maghnes Akliouche is obviously a player who’s been on Tottenham’s radar for a long time.’

‘But it’ll be difficult for Spurs to land him in this summer window because they’re not going to be able to offer European football, and especially Champions League football.’

He further confirmed that Liverpool are ‘in the mix’ and hold the advantage ahead of Tottenham. He added:

‘Liverpool are in the mix now for Akliouche as well as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, so that would make things more difficult for Tottenham as well.’

‘Liverpool would be the favourites in that one if it came down to it because of what they will likely be able to offer the winger.’

In a boost to Arne Slot’s side, O’Rourke further confirmed that Monaco could be open to Akliouche’s departure in the summer ‘at the right price.’