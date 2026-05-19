Man Utd & Chelsea ‘preparing’ a move to sign Barrenetxea

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing’ to make a move to sign Real Sociedad star Ander Barrenetxea, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 24-year-old started his youth career at Antiguoko before joining La Real’s academy at the age of eleven. After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut back in 2018 before establishing himself as a key starter this campaign.

In 34 appearances across all competitions, he has made nine goal contributions this term. Moreover, he has helped his side win the Copa del Rey by defeating Atletico Madrid in the final.

Having been impressed by Barrenetxea’s recent eye-catching performances at Reale Arena, Luis De La Fuente selected him in the Spanish national team during the March international break. He even made his international debut vs Egypt.

Now, Fichajes state that Barrenetxea’s recent promising displays haven’t gone unnoticed, as Man Utd and Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce the left flank this summer and believe Barrenetxea would be a perfect option to flourish in a physical league like the Premier League.

On the other hand, Chelsea have been focusing on signing highly talented young players in recent years and feel Barrenetxea possesses the necessary qualities to flourish at Stamford Bridge.

Battle

Real Sociedad consider Barrenetxea as a key player for their long-term future and have no intention of parting ways with him, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

However, the Basque club would be open to changing their stance should they receive a formal proposal worth around £43m. Chelsea and Man Utd are even ‘preparing’ to launch a move to finalise the operation.

Man Utd are said to be planning to sign a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha. On the other hand, Chelsea have reportedly been left frustrated by Alejandro Garnacho’s recent disappointing performances.

So, they are open to cashing-in on him and have seemingly identified Barrenetxea as a serious option to replace the South American.

The Spaniard is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.