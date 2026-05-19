Liverpool ready to offer £148 million to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has one more game left in his career at the club, after which he will leave following the expiry of his contract this summer, thereby giving the club the headache of signing a capable enough replacement.

Salah has inarguably been the best player for the Reds in the last decade and one of their greatest ever, so his departure will have to be met with a player’s acquisition who is not only a like-f0r-like replacement, but can also produce consistent returns.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool remain keen on signing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, and are prepared to offer £148 million to secure his services after his exceptional campaign with the Bundesliga giants this year.

With over 40 goal contributions, Olise has arguably been the best right winger in the world over the last 12 months and interestingly, Liverpool’s willingness to pay big has compelled Bayern to consider his sale, as per the source.

Olise signing the best possible scenario for Liverpool

Michael Olise has been excellent for Bayern Munich, not just this season, but also last time around. His form at Crystal Palace before joining the Bavarians was also top class, so his Premier League experience would hold him in good stead at Anfield.

Having said that, he has gone from strength to strength under Vincent Kompany, improving in one-on-one situations, finishing and chance creation, alongside working hard without the ball by pressing high up the pitch and also tracking back.

At the age of 24, Olise’s best years are still to come and he can be a solution for Liverpool for the better part of the next decade, if not more, so a £148 million on him could end up bearing fruit and make him one of the club’s best signings in recent years.