Spence to replace Udogie: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur play away from home for the last time this season as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight at 20:15 local time in their matchday 37 fixture in the Premier League with a relegation battle still in play against West Ham United.

If Spurs can avoid defeat in their next two games, or win at least one of those, they would have ensured survival in the English top division for next season and here is a look at the team that could set out to achieve that target.

Goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky is expected to retain his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is expected to continue as the right back, but a change could be in store on the other side of full back with Djed Spence likely to get the nod ahead of Destiny Udogie. Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven might round off the back four by partnering with one another in the heart of defence.

No changes expected further up the pitch

Midfielders – Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur have emerged as the preferred double pivot under Roberto De Zerbi and the experience stars could play against Chelsea from the word go as well. Conor Gallagher, on the other hand, may start as the attacking midfielder against his former club.

Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel are expected to be wingers on the right and left, respectively.

Forward – Richarlison is expected to be the leader of the line for Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is how the away side might look on paper.