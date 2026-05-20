Everton have expressed interest in signing Spanish right-back Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Loud echoes of ‘Sixty grand, sixty grand Seamus Coleman, playing football the Everton way’ rang at the Hill Dickinson Stadium when Coleman came on in the 88th minute last Sunday to make his 434th appearance for Everton.

His appearance meant he had moved ahead of Dixie Dean and Leon Osman in 10th spot in the all-time appearance list for the club.

It has now been confirmed that the Toffees legend is set to depart the club at the end of the season after 17 years at the club following his move from Irish side Sligo Rovers in January 2009.

Everton are now exploring possible right-back options for next summer, with TEAMtalk reporting that the club have set their sights on Celta Vigo’s Mingueza.

The report adds that the Toffees’ scouts have regularly watched Mingueza in action this season and have been impressed by his overall displays, with a bargain free transfer now being eyed.

Everton are also exploring a move for a left back and believe the 27-year-old, who can operate in multiple positions, can also prove to be a viable option for the position, according to the report.

It appears the Merseyside club are already accelerating efforts to sign Mingueza, as TEAMtalk adds that David Moyes’ side have held talks with the Spaniard’s representatives to discuss his potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer.

Coleman replacement?

However, Everton face stern competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United in the race for the four-cap Spanish international’s signature, the report adds.

Everton have endured a dramatic dip in form at the most damaging stage of the season, with the club now winless across their last six matches.

The Toffees have also collected only 23 points during their debut campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium, a total that is two fewer than they recorded in their final season at Goodison Park.

Their recent 3-1 defeat to Sunderland further underlined the need for additional quality within the squad ahead of next season.

The Merseyside club delivered an underwhelming display, and the result has effectively ended their already slim hopes of securing qualification for European football.

One position David Moyes is expected to address in the summer is his backline, and Mingueza, valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, would be a good option, considering he can play in any position across the defence.