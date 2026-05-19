Chelsea keen on signing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

Chelsea have entered the race to sign England international forward Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Since finalising his switch to Villa from Middlesbrough on the winter deadline day in 2024, Rogers has made a significant impression in the Premier League.

During his first six months at Villa Park, the attacking midfielder registered four goal contributions before embarking on an outstanding run, ending the campaign with 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, including 19 goal involvements in the league — a return that earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

In the ongoing season, the 23-year-old has maintained that level of performance, continuing to produce consistent attacking displays for Unai Emery’s side, which currently occupies fourth place in the table.

He is already on course to surpass last season’s numbers, having amassed 24 goal contributions so far, with his form drawing increasing attention from top clubs, particularly within the Premier League.

The latest club eyeing a move for Rogers is Chelsea, according to Konur, who claims that the London giants have entered the race to sign the 23-year-old in the summer.

With his contract at Villa Park running until 2031, Villa have placed a £80m valuation on the England international, with the Blues now keen on signing him, according to the report.

Audacious swoop

However, Chelsea are not alone in the race, as Konur adds that Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and European giant Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in signing the prolific forward.

Rogers has lived up to the expectations and hype he had while coming through the ranks at Manchester City’s academy.

He lived up to those expectations at such a young age at Middlesbrough, where he produced 16 goal contributions, and the same has remained the case following his move to Villa Park, with 58 goal involvements so far.

His form has extended to Europe, with the youngster playing a key role in the Villains’ run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last season, where they lost to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Rogers has also been one of Unai Emery’s most influential players in the ongoing campaign, where they’ve sealed UEFA Champions League qualification while also reaching the final of the Europa League.

Such a level of consistent form will undoubtedly draw keen interest, and it’ll be interesting to see how the transfer plays out in the summer, with several clubs set to battle with Chelsea for his signature.