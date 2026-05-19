Man Utd now eyeing move for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall next summer, according to talkSPORT.

Hall is a product of Chelsea’s highly regarded Cobham Academy, the same development system that produced his teammate Tino Livramento.

He made his senior debut under Graham Potter on 12 November 2022 in a narrow 1–0 defeat to Newcastle, a club he would go on to join in 2023, initially on loan before the move was made permanent.

Since arriving at Tyneside, he has grown into a key figure in Eddie Howe’s defensive structure, registering 101 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies while also earning four caps for England.

In the current campaign, the 21-year-old defender has been heavily involved, featuring in 35 matches across all competitions, including 32 in the league. Most recently, he was in the starting line-up for the 3–1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with talkSPORT reporting that Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Hall next summer.

The England international is well admired by the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, as the club explores possible options to provide cover for Luke Shaw, according to the report.

However, signing Hall in the summer won’t be easy, as Newcastle are keen on retaining the exciting fullback, especially with other key players like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali likely to leave this summer.

Hall to Man Utd

Over the course of the 2025/26 season, Luke Shaw has been in excellent form for United, arguably producing his strongest campaign in 12 years at the club.

If he starts against Brighton & Hove Albion, he will complete an entire Premier League season having started every match—an unprecedented achievement for the typically injury-prone defender.

However, despite his resurgence, there remains a strong feeling that United will still look to reinforce the left-back position, with Hall emerging as a viable option.

The youngster’s statistics this season suggest he would be an invaluable option for Michael Carrick’s backline should the move be completed.

With a 55.1% success rate, Hall has won 6.72 duels per game and 5.56 recoveries per 90 minutes this season. His on-ball qualities are also very remarkable, completing 1,039 of his passes at a sky-high 85.2% success rate, while his long balls are among the best in the league, with 46 accurate long balls.

The fullback is contracted at St James’ Park until 2029, so United will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with Newcastle keen on retaining him.