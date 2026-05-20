Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to stay in the Premier League by averting a relegation scare after displaying decent form under Roberto De Zerbi, but could yet lose some key players after successive bottom half finishes in the English top flight.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could be those who might consider offers during the summer transfer window and with departures anticipated, Spurs are already looking into signing a world-class central defender.

Italian source Tutto Sport has reported that Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has emerged as a top target for Tottenham Hotspur, and it is thought that Roberto De Zerbi is particularly keen on his signing prior to the start of next season.

Juventus are themselves at the risk of missing out on the Champions League next season and are not doing very well financially, so they may offload some players in order to balance their accounts, with Kalulu among those potentially on his way out.

Kalulu a key signing for Spurs

Pierre Kalulu is one of Juventus’ most important players and has all that it takes to emerge as a key star at Tottenham Hotspur, especially if he can play for them regularly in the event of Cristian Romero’s or Micky van de Ven’s exit.

The Frenchman is technically very strong, reads the game very well and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. His physical prowess also stands out, making him a proper modern day defender, who has up-skilled tremendously in Serie A.

Besides being a quality central defender, he is even capable of playing as a right back and with Pedro Porro not having capable competition for his place in the team, Kalulu would be a solution to another one of Tottenham’s worries heading into the summer.

Kalulu is valued at £27 million on Transfermarkt and therefore, he will not cost Spurs a lot of money, whereas being only 25, he still has the best years and sizeable portion of his career ahead of him.