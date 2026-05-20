Liverpool eyeing summer transfer for Inter Milan full back Denzel Dumfries

Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League for next season, thanks to a top five finish in the Premier League standings, but after a generally disappointing campaign, they will look to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window.

Amongst other areas, the addition of a right back is expected to be a key agenda as Jeremie Frimpong has not impressed since his move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer whereas Conor Bradley is returning from a lengthy injury.

Bradley could also depart Anfield in the summer in the event of a convincing offer to play regular football elsewhere and as per Football Insider, Liverpool are looking at Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries as a possible solution at right back.

Dumfries is one of Europe’s most highly rated and experienced full backs, and remains continuously linked with a move to England. With a valuation of only £22 million, he will be a frugal option for the Reds, especially if he is viewed as a back-up.

Dumfries a vital addition at Liverpool

If Liverpool are able to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, they would have secured the addition of a solid right back, who would be a valuable addition into their dressing room not just for his on-field attributes, but leadership as well.

He has been credited for his exceptional contribution defensively as well as offensively, thanks to having an explosive pace, stamina and positional awareness. With the ball at his feet, he dribbles well and can make pinpoint crosses.

Dumfries has won it all domestically in Italy and could welcome a new challenge in England, and with Arne Slot expected to stay at the helm at Liverpool next year, the 30-year-old might be tempted to play under his compatriot at Anfield.