Chelsea eye move to sign Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from FC Midtjylland in 2023, the 22-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning two Liga Portugal titles and a Taça de Portugal.

This season, the youngster has shown glimpses of his qualities, making two goal contributions and keeping 10 clean sheets across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Taça de Portugal final.

Alongside showcasing his qualities in club football, Diomande has also displayed promising performances on the international stage for the Ivory Coast, winning the AFCON in 2023.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea’s new impending manager, Xabi Alonso, is keen on reinforcing the No.9, goalkeeping, and centre-back positions at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen and Mike Maignan of AC Milan are the Blues’ primary targets for the centre-forward and goalkeeping departments, respectively. On the other hand, they have earmarked Diomande as a key option to strengthen the centre-back position.

Although Sporting are a selling club, they usually play hardball to let their big assets leave. With Diomande’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the Lions are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in, with the player valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt.

Diomande to Chelsea

The Ivorian is a 6ft 3in tall right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and technically sound. Moreover, he is extremely comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Chelsea are currently well stocked in the centre-back position as they already have Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Mamadou Sarr, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, Badiashile, Sarr, Hato, and Adarabioyo have struggled to showcase their best consistently enough. On the other hand, Fofana has had fitness problems since joining from Leicester City.

Colwill, meanwhile, has just returned to full fitness after recovering from a serious knee problem. So, Chelsea could do with signing a new centre-back this summer.

Diomande is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.