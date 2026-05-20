Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso keen on bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid

Chelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager for next season and the Spaniard is expected to have a sizeable budget in the summer transfer window as the Blues plot yet another major squad rebuild to be in a better position to fight for silverware.

El Nacional has reported that Alonso is plotting an audacious raid on former employers, Real Madrid, as Chelsea are believed to have grown interested in signing Kylian Mbappe to bolster their offensive department.

Though Alonso and Mbappe worked together for only six months at the Bernabeu, the duo are believed to have shared a great relationship and the French marksman’s enjoyed some of his best form under the now Chelsea boss.

Following heavy criticism of Mbappe at Real Madrid, Chelsea could leverage from the situation but face a fight from Liverpool, who have also been linked with him lately. The player is valued at £170 million on Transfermarkt and will not come for cheap.

Mbappe transfer unlikely this summer

Xabi Alonso’s supposed request for Kylian Mbappe’s transfer comes as no surprise, especially as Chelsea have a lack of quality up top and could do very well with the addition of a regular goal-scorer.

Liverpool would also be in the mix in case Real Madrid are prepared to get rid of Kylian Mbappe, although his transfer to England this summer seems like a difficult proposition, especially from Chelsea’s perspective.

While Liverpool may be ready to spend big on him and could convince him into joining them, Chelsea’s financial prowess might not be enough as they have missed out on Champions League qualification, which may be a dealbreaker for Mbappe.

If resentment against Mbappe continues to grow at Real Madrid, a move to the Premier League might be on the cards and Chelsea as well as Liverpool are two clubs who can afford to match his massive asking price and pay him a significant wage.