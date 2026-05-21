Manchester United make £69 million offer to sign Sporting Lisbon left back Maxi Araujo

Manchester United are expected to be in the transfer market for a left back with Luke Shaw ageing and Patrick Dorgu starting next season off the back of a lengthy injury layoff, and also excelling in an advanced capacity than in a defensive role.

Having said that, it is believed that the Red Devils have made significant inroads regarding the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Maxi Araujo with Caught Offside claiming that they have made a £69 million bid for the Uruguay international.

Araujo has been eyed by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, and has a £69 million release clause in his clause at Sporting. While United’s payment structure is not known yet, the amount they are offering could be enough to secure Araujo’s signing.

Araujo a great purchase for United

In Maxi Araujo, Manchester United would have secured the signing of a modern-day full back who is well equipped to deal with the intensity and pace of the Premier League, and essentially can take over the primary spot from Luke Shaw immediately.

With blistering pace with the ball at his feet, accurate distribution of the ball high up the pitch and the stamina to continue running up and down the pitch for long lengths of a game make the Uruguayan the perfect option for United.

He has already played in the Champions League with Sporting Lisbon, so the 26-year-old has the experience of playing at the highest level in Europe, while his age ensures United would be able to bank on him for at least four or five years.

Their £69 million offer might be a strong indicator that the transfer is already at a very advanced stage, and an agreement on personal terms might already be in place between Man United and Araujo.