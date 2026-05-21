Tottenham interested in signing Brighton’s Matt O’Riley

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances for Celtic, the Seagulls decided to secure his service a couple of years ago. However, he has failed to find his feet in the Premier League thus far.

O’Riley joined Olympique de Marseille on loan last summer to play regularly and develop his career. However, he struggled to showcase his best form in Ligue 1 as well and, as a result, did not receive regular starts.

Therefore, Brighton decided to bring him back in mid-season, but the midfielder has found himself on the periphery under Fabian Hurzeler, starting only twice.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that although O’Riley’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Brighton are prepared to cash-in on him this summer. However, they won’t accept a cut-price deal and have slapped a £35m price tag on his head.

Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid are showing ‘strong interest’ in him, while Marseille are hoping to sign him permanently. However, the French giants don’t have the financial muscle to seal the deal by matching Brighton’s asking price.

Although De Zerbi used O’Riley as a rotational option at Stade Velodrome during the first half of this season, he is a ‘big fan’ of the Dane. So, he is keen on reuniting with his former colleague at the North London club, and Spurs have already held internal discussions over this deal.

O’Riley to Tottenham

Tottenham have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to avoid defeat against Everton in the final Premier League game on Sunday to stay in the top-flight. However, if they endure relegation, signing top-class talents would be extremely difficult.

O’Riley is a 6ft 1in tall left-footed box-to-box midfielder by trait. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can chip in with some important goals, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Although he has struggled to flourish in his career at Brighton, he is still very young and has plenty of time to turn the situation around. O’Riley is a talented player, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will eventually make a move to secure his service this summer.