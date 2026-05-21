Liverpool eye move to sign Tottenham target Antonio Nusa

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa, as per Football Insider.

After moving to Red Bull Arena from Belgian giants Club Brugge a couple of years ago, the 21-year-old featured as a rotational option in his debut campaign.

However, he has played regularly under Ole Werner this season, making nine goal contributions in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, Nusa has helped the German side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four in the Bundesliga. Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, he has secured his place in the Norwegian national team.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are considering reinforcing the flanks this summer as Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free and Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak have had fitness problems.

The Reds have earmarked Yan Diomande as the primary target after being impressed by his impressive performances this season, making 22 goal contributions in all tournaments.

However, Leipzig want to keep him for one more year at least with his existing deal set to run until 2030. So, Liverpool have lined up Nusa as a potential alternative option in case they fail to buy Diomande.

Nusa to Liverpool

The report state that Tottenham previously expressed their interest in the Norwegian and could make a move to secure his service this summer if they manage to stay in the Premier League. So, Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Nusa is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2024. So, Leipzig are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Diomande is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank, but Nusa likes to be deployed on the left flank. He is an explosive, direct winger and technically sound; moreover, he can dribble past opposition defenders and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.