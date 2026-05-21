Arsenal make Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali ‘top target’ ahead of summer transfer window

Arsenal are Premier League champions after 22 years as Manchester City’s draw versus Bournemouth on Tuesday evening confirmed the Gunners’ trump in the English top flight ahead of the final round of fixtures this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side can also clinch their maiden Champions League title soon with only Paris Saint-Germain standing between them and victory in the final, although the potential for success has not stopped the club from planning the squad for next season.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal have made Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window and will seriously considering a swoop for him with the player believed to be open to moving elsewhere.

Newcastle could be forced to get rid of some of their key players having missed out on next year’s Champions League, and Tonali might be one of them. He has a valuation of £70 million on Transfermarkt, so Arsenal will need to pay big money for him.

Tonali would need assurances over his role

Sandro Tonali plays a starring role at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe, and even if there is a managerial change at St. James’ Park next season, the Italian international is expected to retain his prominence in the club’s primary starting eleven.

Plus, with Manchester United keen on his services and in a position to provide him regular game time, the 26-year-old is expected to seek guarantees from Arsenal over what kind of a role he has under Mikel Arteta’s already competitive squad.

With Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi occupying the double pivot in almost a duopoly this season, Tonali risks becoming a secondary option at the Emirates Stadium, especially because Mikel Merino is also a very capable deep-lying midfielder.

From the player’s perspective, a switch to Man United makes more sense given the virtual assurance that he will be a key starter in their playing eleven, more so after Casemiro’s departure and also get to play in the Champions League in 2026/27.