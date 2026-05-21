Liverpool prioritising signing Tottenham target Akliouche

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising trumping Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa, the Reds have dropped to fifth place in the Premier League with 59 points from 37 matches. On the other hand, after earning a point against Manchester City on Tuesday, AFC Bournemouth are now just three points behind the Merseyside club.

If Liverpool lose to Brentford on the final day and the Cherries beat Nottingham Forest by a significant margin, Arne Slot’s side could even drop out of the Champions League places.

Despite displaying below-average performances this season, Liverpool are reportedly set to continue with Slot and are planning to spend big once again this summer to help the Dutch boss turn the situation around.

Now, Fichajes state that with Mohamed Salah set to leave for free, Liverpool are keen on signing a new right-winger and have identified Akliouche as the priority target.

The Frenchman has displayed promising performances this season, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists across all competitions.

Apart from the Reds, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on him. However, the Merseyside club are planning to step up efforts to seal the deal ahead of their rivals.

Battle

Liverpool are preparing to launch a formal £43m proposal to finalise the operation, but Monaco have slapped a £52m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Tottenham have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and it would be difficult for them to attract top-class talents like Akliouche if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is a left-footed, technically sound right-winger by trait, and Liverpool value his technical prowess very much. Having proven his worth in Ligue 1, he has secured his place in the French national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Akliouche is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Tottenham in this race.