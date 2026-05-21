Everton showing ‘strong interest’ in signing FC Midtjylland star Dario Osorio

Everton have expressed interest in signing highly rated Chilean right winger Darío Osorio from FC Midtjylland in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Midtjylland have earned a respected reputation for developing talent over the past decade and has played an important role in the rise of players such as Simon Kjær, Joachim Andersen, and Alexander Sørloth.

The latest star on their books is Osorio, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining from Chilean side Club de Fútbol Universidad de Chile in the summer of 2023.

Since his arrival, the 22-year-old, valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the key players for the Hedens Drenge, featuring in 110 games, netting 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

He has also been instrumental to the club’s successive trophy successes, where they won the 2023-24 Danish SuperLiga and, most recently, the Danish Cup this season, where he started the game as Midtjylland defeated arch rivals Copenhagen 1-0 to lift the trophy.

On the international stage, Osorio has made 22 appearances for Chile since debuting in 2022.

Such a level of form at the club and international levels will undoubtedly draw keen interest, and it’s no surprise that Football Insider reports that Everton have expressed interest in signing Osorio in the summer.

‘Dangerous’ winger

David Moyes is looking to add another ‘dangerous’ winger to his attack alongside Jack Grealish next season, and a potential move for Osorio is not expected to impact the Englishman’s transfer, although a ‘big fee’ would be required to complete the deal with Midtjylland, as per the report.

Football Insider adds that while there’s expected to be a stern battle for the winger’s signature in the summer, the Toffees have shown a ‘strong interest’ in signing the youngster.

In the 2025–26 Danish Superliga campaign, Osorio averaged 3.41 shots per match alongside 1.28 efforts on target per game, with both statistics ranking him among the top 1% of wide attackers in the division.

Osorio has recorded six goals and six assists in league competition, while only two players in the division possess superior assists per 90 figures, and his 18 goal involvements in all competitions also rank among the highest on the Midtjylland team.

His ball-carrying ability and tireless work ethic draw similarities with Iliman Ndiaye, and should a deal be completed, the Chilean could hand Moyes another tactically fitting forward for his style of play.