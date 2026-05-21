Liverpool & Tottenham battling over deal to sign Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are battling over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s exciting midfielder Hugo Larsson next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Larsson came through the ranks at Malmö’s ever-growing youth ranks, which have earned a reputation as one of Europe’s best talent factories over the past decade.

He made his debut for Di Blåe in a 5–1 win over Svenska Cupen on 20 February 2022, and despite the club’s poor form that season, where they finished in seventh place, the youngster was awarded the Allsvenskan young player of the year award.

The midfielder went on to make 61 more appearances, winning the 2022 Swedish Cup and 2023 Swedish League titles before joining Frankfurt for what was a record fee received by a Swedish club at the time.

Since his arrival at Deutsche Bank Park, Larsson has established himself as the cornerstone of Frankfurt’s midfield, making 119 appearances, including 34 in the ongoing campaign, and his performances have garnered significant attention.

Among the clubs showing interest are Liverpool and Tottenham, according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the Premier League duo are in a battle over a deal to sign Larsson in the summer.

Battle

For Liverpool, the report adds that the Merseyside giants are looking to revamp their midfield ranks in the summer and view the 21-year-old as an ‘ideal addition’ to their squad.

Frankfurt are renowned for always recouping full value for their prized asset, so signing Larsson won’t come at a cheap fee. As such, Fussballdaten reports that Tottenham are willing to break their previous club record transfer fee to sign the Swedish midfielder in the summer.

However, it appears Liverpool could steal a march on their Premier League rivals, with the report adding that the Reds are set to propose a formal £51m offer, including bonuses, for Larsson’s potential transfer to Anfield.

The Sweden international is also of keen interest to other clubs, including Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, according to the report, so Arne Slot’s side will need to act swiftly to reach an agreement with Frankfurt.

Larsson would be a good fit for Liverpool. His technical qualities, especially on the ball, are one of his biggest strengths, having completed a sky-high 86.8% of his passes. His ability to read the game and nullify opposition threats has also drawn plaudits with his 31 interceptions.

Liverpool will hope to end what has been an underwhelming season on a high when they host Keith Andrews’s European-chasing Brentford side at Anfield on Sunday.