Chelsea plotting swoop to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Lacroix came through the ranks at Sochaux, featuring prominently for the U17 and U19 and the first team, where he made 28 appearances.

He later moved to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2020, where he came to the limelight. The Frenchman featured in 130 games for Die Wölfe and drew the attention of several clubs with his commanding displays.

After keen interest from several clubs, he joined Palace in 2024 and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since his arrival.

In the ongoing campaign, Lacroix has been one of the standout players for Olver Glasner’s side, featuring in all but two of the Eagles’ league games and averaging 1.3 interceptions per game, the second highest of any Palace player this season.

Having enjoyed a steady rise, his performances have been rewarded with a spot in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Now, according to Sports Boom, Chelsea are looking to revamp their backline in the summer and have identified Lacroix as a ‘primary target’.

‘Primary target’

Following Levi Colwill’s return from injury, the Blues want to add a long-term defensive partner for the Englishman and believe the Frenchman is a viable option to lead the club’s defensive transformation under new boss Xabi Alonso, according to the report.

In a boost to Chelsea, the report adds that Lacroix is open to a Stamford Bridge switch, with the club now willing to submit a formal £34m offer plus Tosin Adarabioyo as part of the deal to sign the 26-year-old in the summer.

However, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Palace could prove tough negotiators and are poised to demand offers starting from £51m for the 6ft 2in centre-back, Sports Biim adds.

It has been an extremely underwhelming season for Chelsea, particularly after Saturday’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester City. However, there is growing belief that the next campaign could deliver far greater success following the confirmation of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager.

During his spell with Bayer Leverkusen, the Spaniard secured both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal, while also guiding the German side to the UEFA Europa League final. He is now preparing for his first managerial experience in the Premier League, with his tenure officially beginning on July 1.